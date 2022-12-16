Silfverberg logged an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

The Ducks' offense has struggled in December, and Silfverberg hasn't been immune from that. He has a goal and two helpers in his last eight games, but he put up just one assist in all of November, so this is progress. The winger is up to seven points, 56 shots, 24 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating while often playing in a middle-six role -- his 15:00 average ice time per game is his lowest since 2013-14.