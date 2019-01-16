Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Questionable to return Tuesday

Silfverberg (lower body) left Tuesday's game versus Detroit after falling awkwardly.

The Ducks' forward fell in the offensive zone, and in the process had his leg get caught underneath his body. He was in obvious pain leaving the ice, and the team is calling his return questionable. An update on Silfverberg's status should come after the game.

