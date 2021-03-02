Silfverberg posted a power-play assist, four blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Blues.

Silfverberg set up Ryan Getzlaf's tally in the third period. With the assist, Silfverberg recorded his 300th NHL point (142 goals, 158 helpers) in his 580th career game. He's struggled a bit in 2020-21 with nine points, a minus-12 rating and 49 shots on net. He entered Monday with just seven blocked shots -- it's rare to see the Swede play as defensively well as he did versus the Blues.