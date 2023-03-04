Silfverberg scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Silfverberg's season-long scoring slumber seems to have ended lately with four goals over his last five games. His tally Friday ended up being the game-winner, his second such goal of the season. The winger is up to 10 goals, 19 points, 111 shots on net and a minus-17 rating through 62 outings overall, though a recent bump to the top six could make his current burst of offense a bit more sustainable.