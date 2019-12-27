Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Ready to play Friday
Silfverberg (illness) will return to the lineup against the Golden Knights on Friday.
Silfverberg missed Sunday's clash with the Rangers due to his illness but appears ready to go after a few days off for the Christmas break. The winger racked up six points in his last seven games, including a goal and two assists with the man advantage. The Swede should resume his role with the No. 1 power-play unit and provide top-end fantasy value heading into the rest of the season.
More News
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Under weather Sunday•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Registers power-play helper•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Scores in loss•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Tickles twine on power play•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Two points in Thursday's loss•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Opens scoring in OT loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.