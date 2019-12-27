Play

Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Ready to play Friday

Silfverberg (illness) will return to the lineup against the Golden Knights on Friday.

Silfverberg missed Sunday's clash with the Rangers due to his illness but appears ready to go after a few days off for the Christmas break. The winger racked up six points in his last seven games, including a goal and two assists with the man advantage. The Swede should resume his role with the No. 1 power-play unit and provide top-end fantasy value heading into the rest of the season.

