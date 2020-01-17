Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Ready to rock
Silfverberg (upper body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's clash against the Predators.
Silfverberg accompanied the team late on their road trip, but as evidenced by this news, he will return to the lineup after a three-game absence. The 29-year-old will be a huge addition to the Ducks' lineup as he's racked up 15 goals and 28 points in 42 games this campaign.
