Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Records pair of points

Silfverberg scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Silfverberg ended the year with a goal and four assists over his final three games. He had 43 points (24 goals, 19 helpers) in 73 games -- the third straight 40-point campaign for the Swedish winger.

