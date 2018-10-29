Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Records two shots in return

Silfverberg (hand) was activated off injured reserve and logged 19:39 of ice time versus the Sharks on Sunday.

Silfverberg returned to the lineup following a five-game stint on the sidelines due to his hand injury. The winger took on a bottom-six role Sunday, but could work his way into the top two lines as he gets back up to game speed.

