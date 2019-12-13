Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Registers power-play helper

Silfverberg recorded a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Silfverberg set up Derek Grant for the Ducks' only goal of the game. Silfverberg has made a partial return to good form with two goals and two helpers through five contests in December after posting only seven points and a minus-9 rating in 13 outings in November. For the year, the Swede has 22 points and 65 shots on goal in 32 appearances.