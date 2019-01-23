Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Remains on sidelines
Slifverberg (lower body) -- who remains on injured reserve -- did not participate in practice Tuesday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Based on the fact that he's still listed on injured reserve and hasn't progressed to practicing with the squad, it appears Silfverberg will sit out at least through the All-Star break. Assuming that holds true, he will have more than a week of added rest to prepare for the start of the second half Feb. 2 against the Jets. The team hasn't released additional information regarding Silfverberg's status, though it's worth noting he was initially considered day-to-day before being placed on injured reserve. He's also set to become a restricted free agent following the season, so it's possible the team wants to ensure he's healthy in order to deal him before the trade deadline Feb. 25.
