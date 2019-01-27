Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Return imminent

Silfverberg (lower body) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

The move all but clears Silfverberg ahead of Anaheim's next game on Feb. 2 against the Jets. The 28-year-old had missed the Ducks' last four contests with a lower-body injury. While a move off IR does not guarantee Silfverberg will play Saturday in Winnipeg, expect an official update from the team on the Swede's status to come in the next day or so.