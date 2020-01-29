Play

Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Returning to lineup Wednesday

Silfverberg (personal) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Coyotes.

Silfverberg missed Monday's loss to the Sharks as he tended to the birth of his child, but he'll be back in action for another divisional showdown. The 29-year-old remains relevant in fantasy formats with 15 goals and 14 assists over 44 games, and he logs consistent power-play minutes as well.

