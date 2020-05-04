Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Returns to 20-goal plateau
Silfverberg scored 21 goals and chipped in 18 assists in 66 games before play was suspended in mid-March.
With the tallies, the 29-year-old returned to the 20-goal plateau for the second year in a row and fourth time in five seasons. Silverberg has still yet to crack 50 points in his eight NHL seasons, so he's probably not going to break out in any major way anytime soon -- at least not in his current role in Anaheim.
