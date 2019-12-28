Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Returns with power-play helper
Silfverberg (illness) posted a power-play assist in Friday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Silfverberg missed just one game due to illness -- he can thank the holiday break for affording him the time to recover. The helper gave Silfverberg eight points in his last 10 games. The consistent Swede has 26 points in 37 contests this year. He's on pace to challenge his career high of 49 points, set in 2016-17.
