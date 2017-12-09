Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Ruled out Friday

Silfverberg (upper body) won't play Friday night against the Wild, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

This marks the fifth straight absence for Silfverberg, though he's still not on injured reserve. A scoring threat who's notched 43 points combined over the past two seasons, Anaheim really could use him soon with so many established forwards toiling on IR.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories