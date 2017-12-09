Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Ruled out Friday
Silfverberg (upper body) won't play Friday night against the Wild, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
This marks the fifth straight absence for Silfverberg, though he's still not on injured reserve. A scoring threat who's notched 43 points combined over the past two seasons, Anaheim really could use him soon with so many established forwards toiling on IR.
More News
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Game-time decision•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Missing fourth straight contest•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Could return Wednesday•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Unfit to play Saturday•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Out Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...