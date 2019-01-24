Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Scheduled to resume skating soon

Silfverberg (lower body) is expected to begin skating soon, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

While Elliott won't be available for the team's first-half finale Wednesday against the Blues, his return to skating puts him in a position to potentially return following the break. Skating marks the first step in his recovery, followed by a return to practice. The Ducks will likely take some time off before beginning prep for the start of the second half Feb. 2 against the Jets.

More News
Our Latest Stories