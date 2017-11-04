Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Scores, fires seven shots

Silfverberg recorded a goal on seven shots during Friday's 5-3 loss to Nashville.

This was just the second goal of the season for Silfverberg, and he now has only six points through 13 games. However, his 4.5 shooting percentage is still unsustainably low, and he remains locked into a top-six role with power-play time. While the 27-year-old winger should still take a run at repeating last season's career-best 23 goals and 49 points, he'll have to start scoring more regularly soon.