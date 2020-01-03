Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Scores goal No. 15
Silfverberg scored a goal and tied for the team lead with five shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Arizona.
Silfverberg knotted the game at 1-1 when he potted his 15th goal of the season in the final minute of the opening period. A consistent source of offense all season long, Silfverberg has six goals and four assists in 13 games since the start of December. Silfverberg is a three-time 20-goal scorer for Anaheim and is headed toward that territory once again in 2019-20.
