Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Scores goal No. 15

Silfverberg scored a goal and tied for the team lead with five shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Arizona.

Silfverberg knotted the game at 1-1 when he potted his 15th goal of the season in the final minute of the opening period. A consistent source of offense all season long, Silfverberg has six goals and four assists in 13 games since the start of December. Silfverberg is a three-time 20-goal scorer for Anaheim and is headed toward that territory once again in 2019-20.