Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Scores goal, registers three points in win

Silfverberg registered three points, including the eventual game-winning goal in Anaheim's 7-4 preseason win over the Kings on Wednesday.

Silfverberg tallied 40 points in 77 contests a year ago but failed to reach the 20-goal mark, something he had done the two seasons prior. Expected to occupy a top-six role, Silfverberg will need to pick up the slack with Corey Perry set to miss the first five months of the season, recovering from knee surgery.

