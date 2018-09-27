Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Scores goal, registers three points in win
Silfverberg registered three points, including the eventual game-winning goal in Anaheim's 7-4 preseason win over the Kings on Wednesday.
Silfverberg tallied 40 points in 77 contests a year ago but failed to reach the 20-goal mark, something he had done the two seasons prior. Expected to occupy a top-six role, Silfverberg will need to pick up the slack with Corey Perry set to miss the first five months of the season, recovering from knee surgery.
More News
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Pots late goal in blowout•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Posts three-point showing•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Picks up two assists•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Posts two assists in victory•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Breaks cold streak•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Ends goal drought•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...