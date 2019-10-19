Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Scores in 500th career game

Silfverberg notched a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

The Swedish winger has picked up the pace with all seven of his points coming in the last six games after a pair of scoreless outings to start the year. Silfverberg was also skating in his 500th game. His career high in points in 49, set in 2016-17, but the early returns this year suggest he might be in line for a big campaign.