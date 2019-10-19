Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Scores in 500th career game
Silfverberg notched a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.
The Swedish winger has picked up the pace with all seven of his points coming in the last six games after a pair of scoreless outings to start the year. Silfverberg was also skating in his 500th game. His career high in points in 49, set in 2016-17, but the early returns this year suggest he might be in line for a big campaign.
More News
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Trio of points in win•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Wakes up with two-point affair•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Records pair of points•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Notches assist•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Hits 40 points again•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Plays OT hero versus Sharks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.