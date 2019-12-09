Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Scores in Ducks loss
Silfverberg scored his 11th goal of the campaign in a 3-2 loss to Winnipeg on Sunday.
Despite the loss, Sunday's game saw Silfverberg score a goal for the second time in three games. Prior to doing so, the winger had gone seven straight without tickling twine. The Swede finished with a hit and blocked a shot as well. Through 30 games, Silfvergerg has 20 points but only two have come with the man advantage.
