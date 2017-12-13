Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Scores in return

Silfverberg scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 victory over the Hurricanes.

Silfverberg made his presence known after missing five games with an upper-body injury. He now has seven goals and six assists on the season. While the Swedish winger broke out last year with 49 points, he may find it difficult to match those numbers in 2017-2018. However, playing healthy again and on a line with recently acquired Adam Henrique can only help. He is worth a speculative look in all leagues as Anaheim is appearing to return to form.