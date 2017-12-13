Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Scores in return
Silfverberg scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 victory over the Hurricanes.
Silfverberg made his presence known after missing five games with an upper-body injury. He now has seven goals and six assists on the season. While the Swedish winger broke out last year with 49 points, he may find it difficult to match those numbers in 2017-2018. However, playing healthy again and on a line with recently acquired Adam Henrique can only help. He is worth a speculative look in all leagues as Anaheim is appearing to return to form.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...