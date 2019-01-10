Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Scoring at steady clip

Silfverberg was the lone goal-scorer for the Ducks in Wednesday's overtime loss to the Senators.

Silfverberg has gone against the grain by maintaining a lopsided points ratio (11:7) that favors goals over assists. Still, the Swede is carrying a career-best shooting percentage (13.1) and remains only slightly below his half-point-per-game average, as measured between seven years of NHL service time. View him as a solid but unspectacular fantasy option.