Silfverberg posted an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Silfverberg helped out on Danton Heinen's second-period marker. The 30-year-old Silfverberg has two points in his last three games, but it's not likely he'll shake a season-long slump. The Swede has 16 points, 90 shots and a minus-16 rating through 46 outings this year while ranking second among Ducks forwards with 17:01 of ice time per game.