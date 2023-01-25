Silfverberg posted an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Silfverberg's contributions on offense continue to be few and far between. He set up Adam Henrique's empty-net goal Tuesday to end his own seven-game point drought. Silfverberg has 11 points, 84 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating through 47 contests, primarily playing on the third line.