Silfverberg recorded an assist and five shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Silfverberg's first point of the year was a secondary helper on Adam Henrique's third-period equalizer. There's been little to like from Silfverberg early on -- he has eight shots on goal, five hits and a minus-4 rating through five appearances. For a player who usually scores around a 40-point pace over the course of a full year, the slow start could see Silfverberg fall short of 25 points in the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign.