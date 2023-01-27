Silfverberg notched an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Silfverberg set up Mason McTavish's go-ahead goal at 10:06 of the third period. That tally was the game-winner, and Silfverberg has now logged assists in consecutive contests for the first time this season. The 32-year-old winger is up to 12 points, 85 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 48 contests, mainly in a third-line role.