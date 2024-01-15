Silfverberg collected a goal in a 5-4 overtime win over Florida on Monday.

Silfverberg brought his 15-game scoring drought to an end. His goal was timely, coming late in the second period to cut the Panthers' lead to 4-3 and begin Anaheim's comeback. Silfverberg has two goals and eight points in 42 outings this year. While ending the slump is naturally a positive sign, Silfverberg is playing primarily on the fourth line and consequently can't be counted on to make regular offensive contributions.