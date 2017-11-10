Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Snipes twice against Vancouver

Silfverberg netted a pair of goals in Thursday's win over the Canucks.

The sniper is now up to four goals and eight points through 16 games. He's had a slow start to the season, but you knew things would start picking up with how often he's been firing the puck on net. Silfverberg possess a very lethal shot and now that's he scored four times in his last six games, look for for him to start finding the back of the net more consistently. Take full advantage if someone in your fantasy league dropped him due to his slow start.