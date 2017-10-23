Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Still looking for first goal of campaign

Silfverberg has recorded 23 shots through seven games without scoring a goal this season. He does have two assists.

Silfverberg had a career year last season with 23 goals, 49 points, 227 shots and a 10.1 shooting percentage, so it's a little surprising to see him struggling to score to start 2017-18. The 26-year-old Swede is locked into a go-to role with the Ducks dealing with a number of injuries, and he's too talented of a shooter for his goalless drought to last much longer. The buy-low window will likely slam shut sooner than later.