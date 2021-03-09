Silfverberg scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the Kings.

Silfverberg gave the Ducks a 4-2 lead at 14:04 of the second period with his shorthanded tally. It's his first shorthanded point of the year. The Swede has 11 points, 53 shots on net and a minus-13 rating through 26 games, so he hasn't been up to his usual standard. Silfverberg has notched two goals and a helper in his last five outings -- he's warming up, but probably not enough to take notice yet.