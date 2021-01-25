Silfverberg scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Silfverberg tallied just 58 seconds into the first period, striking off of a faceoff win from Adam Henrique. The 30-year-old Silfverberg had no points through four games, but he's picked up a goal and an assist in his last two outings. The Swede seems to be heating up -- that's good news for fantasy managers and Ducks fans alike after his slow start.