Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Strikes shorthanded

Silfverberg opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canucks.

Silfverberg has picked up four points in his last four games, and now has seven goals and five helpers in 15 contests. The Swedish winger has scored twice shorthanded this year. He added four shots on goal Friday, giving him 31 in 2019-20.

