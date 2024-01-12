Silfverberg has gone 14 games without a point.

Silfverberg hasn't lost his place in the Ducks' lineup during the slump, as he still brings some defensive value. He has dropped to the fourth line and could be at risk of losing playing time eventually if his offense doesn't improve. The 33-year-old is on track for a career-worst season -- he has just seven points with 55 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 40 appearances.