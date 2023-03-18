Silfverberg (illness) is in Friday's lineup against Columbus.
Silfverberg was questionable after missing Thursday's practice but he'll be in his usual middle-six role Friday. The 32-year-old has just 22 points in 67 games this season but seven of those have come during his last 10 contests.
More News
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Misses practice with illness•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Grabs another apple•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Helps out on empty-netter•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Pockets helper Tuesday•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Reaches double digits in goals•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Goals in three straight games•