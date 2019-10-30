Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Takes pair of assists
Silfverberg had two helpers and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Jets.
Silfverberg set up Cam Fowler in the first period and Adam Henrique in the second for the multi-point effort. The Swedish winger has played very well to start 2019-20, with 11 points and a plus-11 rating in 14 contests.
