Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Takes pair of assists

Silfverberg had two helpers and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Jets.

Silfverberg set up Cam Fowler in the first period and Adam Henrique in the second for the multi-point effort. The Swedish winger has played very well to start 2019-20, with 11 points and a plus-11 rating in 14 contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories