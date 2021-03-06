Silfverberg scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.
Silfverberg's offense has run a little cold lately -- he has just a goal and an assist in his last five outings. The Swedish winger is up to five tallies, 10 points, 51 shots on net and 10 PIM, but he also carries a minus-11 rating.
