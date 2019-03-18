Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Tallies game-winner Sunday

Silfverberg scored the game-wining goal in the third period of Sunday's win over the Panthers.

Silfverberg has been the Ducks' hottest scorer lately, scoring for the fourth time in five games and six of the last nine. He's the rare player whose production has picked up after agreeing to a big contract extension, rather than prior to it.

