Silfverberg scored a power-play goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Silfverberg scored with 30 seconds left in the game to help secure the Ducks' win. The 30-year-old winger snapped a five-game point drought with the tally. He's up to 15 points and 86 shots on goal but also carries a minus-16 rating through 44 appearances this year.