Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Tickles twine on power play

Silfverberg scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

The goal ended a seven-game scoring drought for the Swedish winger. Silfverberg had just one helper in that span. Despite the recent cold spell, the 29-year-old is up to 19 points in 28 games this season.

