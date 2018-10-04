Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Trio of assists in win
Silfverberg tallied three assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Coming off a 40-point campaign a season ago, the Ducks would be ecstatic if Silfverberg could keep up this pace for 82 games. Understanding that isn't likely to happen, the expectation should still be for the 27-year-old Swede to raise production levels to coincide with his 2016-17 performance. Two years ago, he recorded a 49-point season which still represents a career high. Possessing loads of talent and skill, Silfverberg should be capable of eclipsing 50 points if he remains healthy.
