Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Trio of points in win
Silfverberg scored an empty-net goal and added two helpers in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.
Silfverberg set up tallies by his linemates Rickard Rakell and Adam Henrique in the second period, turning a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead in the process. The 29-year-old Swede also went plus-4 in the contest. For the year, Silfverberg has six points, a plus-8 rating and 15 shots on goal in seven games.
