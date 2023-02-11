Silfverberg recorded a pair of assists and two shots on goal in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.
With five points over his last six games, Silfverberg is in his best stretch of the season. The 32-year-old winger hasn't often shown much consistency while being relied upon for defensive work this year. He's at 15 points, 92 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating through 52 appearances.
