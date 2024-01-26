Silfverberg picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Silfverberg picked up an assist on Urho Vaakanainen's tally in the first period before adding a goal 12 seconds into the third, burying a net-front feed to put Anaheim ahead 3-2. The 33-year-old Silfverberg now has three goals and four points in his last two games after scoring just one goal with five points in his prior 36 contests. While Silfverberg's current run is impressive, he's not likely to offer sustainable production while working in a bottom-six capacity in Anaheim. He's up to 12 points (five goals, seven assists) through 47 games this season.