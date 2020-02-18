Play

Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Two points in loss to Calgary

Silfverberg scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Flames.

The 29-year-old winger hadn't had a multi-point performance since Nov. 14. Silfverberg remains a deep-league fantasy option only, and on the season he has 18 goals and 34 points through 54 games.

