Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Two points in Thursday's loss

Silfverberg scored a power-play goal and added a helper in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks.

Silfverberg and Rickard Rakell set each other up for the Ducks' first two goals in the contest, with Silfverberg scoring in the second period for the latter tally. The 29-year-old is on a four-game point streak (two goals, three helpers), which puts him at nine scores and 17 points in 20 contests this year. He's been a steadying veteran presence on a young team and should continue to be a leading scorer as well.