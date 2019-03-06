Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Two straight multi-point outings

Silfverberg scored the opening goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.

He also had three shots on goal in the contest. Silfverberg has four points in two games, giving him 18 goals and 28 points in 58 outings this year. With the recent hot stretch, he may be a value pick in DFS in Wednesday's game versus the Blues.

