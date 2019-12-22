Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Under the weather Sunday

Silfverberg (illness) won't be in the lineup for Sunday's road game against the Rangers, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Silfverberg will join fellow forward Ryan Getzlaf in the press box with an illness for the contest. Silfverberg has been solid for the Ducks this season, racking up 25 points in 36 contests thus far. The team has just 11 healthy forwards for the game Sunday, even with Daniel Sprong joining the lineup from AHL San Diego.