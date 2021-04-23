Silfverberg has undergone hip surgery and will be sidelined for 4-6 months, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Depending on how his recovery goes, Silfverberg may be in danger of missing a handful of games to start the 2021-22 campaign. The 30-year-old winger will finish the 2020-21 season having totaled just eight goals and 16 points while posting an ugly minus-17 rating in 47 contests.