Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Unfit to play Saturday
Silfverberg (upper body) will miss his second consecutive contest Saturday night, when the Ducks take on the Predators in Nashville, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Silfverberg's absence is significant because he's a perennial special teams contributor; we're talking about a force on both the penalty kill and power play, but the Ducks' acquisition of Joe Blandisi in the Sami Vatanen swap with New Jersey at least softens the blow for Anaheim. Fantasy owners should consider Silfverberg day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's road match in Vegas.
